Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 17 - April 10, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 17 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork chats with Brendan Tobin, host of “Tobin and Leroy” on 790 The Ticket.

This season, Brendan has been getting a lot of one-on-one time with Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, as Bob has been a regular guest on Tobin’s radio show. That had led to some amusing stories and funny moments between the two, and Brendan joined Chirping the Cats to share some of those great stories.

1:20 – Tobin gets into hockey

3:30 – Loving Bob's voice and accent

6:50 – Tobin's "uncomfortable" introduction to Bob

16:00 – Bonding over toga wearing

18:50 – Figuring out how to approach the interviews

21:15 – Bob's trampoline training

27:00 – Bobrovsky is his own worst critic

32:20 – Keeping busy, staying sharp while self-isolating

39:30 – Examining Bobrovsky's struggles

44:00 – Bob's training routine; nobody works harder

47:40 – Does Panthers roster need to be tweaked for Bob to see more success?

50:10 – Brendan Tobrovsky explains why Bob’s best may be yet to come this season