MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Officers found a person dead inside a car on Friday in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police officers used a yellow tarp to cover the body found in the backseat of a white Chevy.

Officers responded to a report of a fatal shooting along Northwest 185th Terrace, between 45th and 46th avenues. The incident remains under investigation.

