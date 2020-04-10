Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency department radiology technician dies of coronavirus

MIAMI – Devin Dale Francis, a Jackson Memorial Hospital employee, died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, the Jackson Health System announced on Thursday night.

Lidia Amoretti, a spokeswoman for the Jackson Health System, released a statement saying Francis died on Wednesday.

“Devin was a dedicated radiology technician in Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department for more than a year," Amoretti wrote. “He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and by the health system.”

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees also announced his death on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and co-workers of Devin Dale Francis,” a union representative wrote on Twitter, adding Francis had been a member of the union.