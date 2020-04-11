Child falls from balcony at Hollywood high-rise

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in Hollywood after a child reportedly died after falling from a balcony at a high-rise condominium along South Ocean Drive.

Police and paramedics were called to the Quadomain Condomium Saturday afternoon, just south of Hollywood Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a child deceased.

One neighbor described a chaotic scene, telling Local 10 that when it happened, frantic residents from overhead balconies were waving and screaming.

The circumstances are unclear at this time, but Local 10 and Local 10.com will continue to provide updates on this story.

(This is a developing story.)