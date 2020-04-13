Parent and Educators Platforms Resource Guide
We have been hearing from parents and educators about some of the new platforms districts are leveraging to run virtual classrooms.
We reached out to some of the platforms you told us your kids and teachers are using. Here are some of the companies best practices advice.
Please use this and share it as a handy resource guide.
Edmodo
Check out the Edmodo Blog for information about Distance Learning. If you are new to Edmodo, please check out the Help Center Articles or the below links explaining Account Types:
Microsoft
- For teachers, Microsoft has new training courses and resources in the Microsoft Educator Center to help them get up and running on distance learning tools like Teams and Office 365.
- To help caregivers and guardians Microsoft created a Distance Learning Guide to O365 for students and parents. Tools like Flipgrid, Teams and Minecraft: Education Edition can also help to mix up the day and give students ways to communicate and demonstrate learning in new and unique ways (try a virtual science fair, or set up a remote lunch to keep classrooms connected and having fun).
- Microsoft also created a home & family resources site with tools to help you connect, work, learn and play at home. Free learning resources include activities for students ages 3-12, tools to improve reading and writing skills, a template to create your home learning schedule and more. A quick start guide to Microsoft Teams for Education is also available here.
- Microsoft Customer Support staff are still available to help in a remote setting, over the phone or through online support channels. For more information and to contact Customer Support, please visit https://support.microsoft.com/en-us.
Zoom
Zoom has created a microsite (here) with assets to help all types of users (esp. educators) get up to speed and do great work on the Zoom platform. Zoom has made its platform free for 90,0000+ K-12 schools in 20 countries.
Here is some specific info for educators.
Educating Over Zoom
Here’s how teachers, administrators, and students can successfully spin up virtual classrooms, participate in online classes, and use Zoom for distance education:
READ
Blog: How to Use Zoom for Online Learning
Blog: Best Practices for Securing Your Virtual Classroom
Comprehensive Guide to Educating Through Zoom
Tips and Tricks for Teachers Educating on Zoom
Tips and Tricks for Administrators and Staff
Student Tips for Participating in Online Learning
Education Guide: Getting Started on Zoom
School Administrator’s Guide: Rolling Out Zoom
SIGN UP
Outschool Free Remote Teacher Training Over Zoom
Zoom Meetings for Education (Students & Educators) Live Training
