Hand sanitizer bottles with Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s name latest controversy attached to no-confidence vote

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A no-confidence vote is underway against Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

It all stems from concerns over how well-equipped deputies are for duty during the coronavirus pandemic.

At last check Tuesday, there are 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within BSO. Another 69 employees are being monitored.

The latest piece of news in this ongoing story is over the access deputies have to personal protective equipment, such as hand sanitizer.

In a photo provided to Local 10 News by a member of Broward's International Union of Police Associations, a bottle of hand sanitizer is seen, branded with Sheriff Tony's name on it.

“It would be problematic if there was a delay or a lapse in getting those in the hand of our deputies and our first responders because of the turnaround time for production,” said Eric Schwartzreich, an attorney for the union.

The questions just add to the ongoing feud between Sheriff Tony and the Deputies' Union President, Jeff Bell, who the sheriff suspended, accusing him of politicizing the coronavirus crisis.

The now ongoing no-confidence vote was called by the union, along with a letter to all of its members.

Among the allegations inside the letter, a possible delay on the arrival of hand sanitizer bottles intended for employees, for purposes of branding the bottles with BSOs logo and the sheriff's name, as seen in the photo.

The letter states: "It is unconscionable that the delivery of desperately needed hand sanitizers would be delayed intentionally for political promotional reasons.".

Local 10 News has reached out to BSO for the sheriff’s response to these questions and allegations, but he has not responded.