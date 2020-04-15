No car needed to receive free food items in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood

MIAMI – Dozens of people were standing in line Wednesday morning for a food distribution in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, and what’s unique about this giveaway is that people were allowed to walk up to get their food items, instead of only being allowed to drive up.

The event was held at the Gibson Park public pool on Northwest 12th Street.

The charity event is the result of a partnership between NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning and food manufacturing company DeliverLean.

Volunteers have been handing out breakfast and lunch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday since March 25.

One woman on disability told Local 10 News she’s gone to the food distribution before.

“I love those spaghettis and the provolone chicken with the cheese. Man, I thank Alonzo so much because he really helped this community a lot,” Rose McFarlane said.

Organizers said they’ll continue hosting these free food giveaways three times a week for as long as they need to.

Also in Miami, the Miami Marlins Foundation and Ark of The City, Farm Share are expected to feed about 500 local households between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday at 6100 NW Second Ave.

In celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, the Miami Marlins Foundation will include Jackie Robinson-themed activity sheets in each bag provided to recipients.

Also in Miami-Dade County, Farm Share provided food to distribute at the Courtly Manor mobile home park on West Okeechobee Road.

“They are nervous, some are desperate, some have not gotten a paycheck in a long time,” Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz said.

Organizers were equipped with gloves and masks as vehicles passed through with their trunks open so the food could be tossed in.

The majority of the produce given away was donated directly from local farmers.

About 400 people were expected to be fed Wednesday at that location, and by 10 a.m., there was nothing left but boxes.

Diaz said the work is around the clock for the country, trying to get a grip on the coronavirus.

“Hopefully, this will be a thing of the past and we will get over this period of time in our lives that’s so negative,” he said.

Donations can be made via FarmShare.org or by texting “EAT” to 41-444.