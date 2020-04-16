White House releases ‘Opening Up America Again’ guidelines

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s administration released the “Opening Up America Again” guidelines on Thursday afternoon during the coronavirus pandemic.

The states that start to show a reduction in cases of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, for over 14 days and have a “robust” testing system will be able to gradually reopen businesses starting May 1st.

“You are going to call your shots,” Trump told governors during a conference call.

The guidelines include three phases developed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and experts with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PHASE 1: According to the guidelines, Phase 1 recommends social distancing, which means schools will remain closed, people who are vulnerable will shelter in place and visits to nursing homes will still be prohibited. Authorities will also discourage non-essential travel.

PHASE 2: If the states continue with the downward trend, schools, restaurants, gyms and bars will be allowed to reopen with diminished occupancy and non-essential travel can resume. Teleworking will still be encouraged.

PHASE 3: Authorities will allow visits to nursing homes.