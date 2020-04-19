Miami airport TSA officer dies from coronavirus

MIAMI, Fla. – A Transportation Security Agency officer at Miami International Airport has died due to complications from the coronavirus.

Victor Chung, 65, joined TSA on Sept. 15, 2002, one year after the Sept. 11 events that led to TSA, after a career working with the Department of Agriculture.

Dan Ronan, TSA's federal security director, at MIA International Airport, said that Chung was one of Miami's founding officers.

"With a very heavy heart, I am saddened to inform all of you that earlier today we lost one of TSA Miami’s founding officers . . .. During his 17 years of service to TSA, Victor led with distinction, dedication and professionalism. …. His leadership, mentorship and his trusting friendship will be sorely missed. This is an incredible loss. I hope that together we will remember and honor his service to our country, to TSA, to the Miami Airport, and to our TSA family.”