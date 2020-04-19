89ºF

This Week in South Florida Podcast - April 19, 2020

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Shevrin Jones join the TWISF podcast

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On this episode of This Week in South Florida, Glenna and Michael are joined by Florida National Guard Maj. Gen. James Eifert, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, State Rep. Shevrin Jones, Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez and US Army Lt. Gen. Todd Polk.

