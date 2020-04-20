Miami couple remains in isolation after losing beloved centenarian to coronavirus

MIAMI – The coronavirus pandemic struck a family in Miami-Dade County with a vengeance when it took their beloved matriarch earlier this month.

David Moore said he, his wife, Carolyn Moore and his 101-year-old mother-in-law Leona Moten-Scott suffered from the contagious respiratory illness.

Carolyn Moore said she was asymptomatic when she called 911. Paramedics rushed her husband and her mother in law to Jackson Memorial Hospital on April 1. The centenarian died April 5.

Davis and her two brothers Edward Moten and James Moten held a memorial at the Wright and Young Funeral Home on April 10 and a small graveside service April 11.

David Moore made it back home on Wednesday. The couple is still mourning Moten-Scott at home. They remain isolated because they haven’t been retested. And on Aug. 2, instead of celebrating Moten-Scott’s 102nd birthday, they will be honoring her memory.