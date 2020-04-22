Man broke into house demanding food and internet for his family, cops say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – In this case, the robber didn’t demand money, gold or jewelry.

The man who broke into a home inside a lakefront gated community in Pembroke Pines overnight wanted food and internet for his family.

Roberto Masson, who owns his home in the Encantada community on SW 190th Avenue, was sleeping around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday when he heard a strange noise. He says he woke up and found a man in his house who demanded food and internet — a desperate plea amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The robber threatened to hurt the victim if he called police and wound up ransacking the house, stealing various items before he fled, police say.

“I’d let him stay outside. I’d give him a hamburger or something, and maybe give him the wi-fi password just to be nice, but knock on the door,” Masson said in an interview later Wednesday morning. “Don’t just let yourself in. I understand right now people may have a job and not be able to provide for their family and stuff, but, you know, there’s other ways of doing it besides breaking into somebody’s house.”

Police didn’t say exactly how the robber got into the home, but their search by helicopter and with K-9s turned up empty. Cops are urging residents to remain vigilant while they continue to search for the suspect, a man believed to be in his 20s.

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts, call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.