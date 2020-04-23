Broward County teacher with COVID-19 hoping plasma treatment will help save her life

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A Broward County school teacher initially went into Memorial West Hospital to be treated for shortness of breath because of asthma.

After being released, 53-year-old Stefanie Miller returned and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"She is a young woman," said Faye Fogielgarn, Stefanie's mother. "She is an amazing girl."

Fogielgarn recently was treated for COVID-19, after what she thought was a severe back ache.

While she has now been home recovering, her daughter is being treated for the virus at the same hospital.

"Once she got home she stared running a fever," Fogielgarn said. "104-105 temperature and she tested positive. Double pneumonia. They put her on a ventilator on Monday, but saved her life."

The teacher at Fox Trail Elementary, and founder of Saving Grace and Her Fury Friends Rescue, is now fighting for her life.

"She needs to get the plasma from someone that has had COVID-19 and tested clear two times after," Fogielgarn said.

As each day passes Fogielgarn is doing her best to stay positive and hopeful that plasma treatment will be what her daughter needs to beat the virus.

"She has got to be okay," Fogielgarn said. "She has to be okay."

Fogielgarn told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that a donor is set to meet with OneBlood on Thursday to make a donation.

To help Stefanie, contact ‘Heal As One’ either by email (info@healasone.org) or call 305-546-7658 to assist with determining if you meet the criteria and can be a plasma donor. Please remember you must have either had the disease previously or tested positive. Stefanie’s EAP# is 2849 through OneBlood.