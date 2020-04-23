Nurses protest new protocol that only certain staff be given N95 masks

Nurses and other medical professionals on the frontlines gathered Thursday outside hospitals throughout South Florida to protest what they say is a lack of personal protective equipment.

Many of the nurses protesting are from the state’s largest healthcare union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

A group outside University Hospital in Tamarac said they signed up to save lives, not risk their own.

A media release from the organization stated: "Already, there are about 28,000 confirmed cases and almost 900 deaths, while healthcare workers across the state are forced to provide care while facing dangerous shortages of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE)."

Patricia Diaz, a nurse and member of United Healthcare Workers East, who was one of the protesters in Tamarac, said “It’s not that we’re afraid to do the work, but we need to be protected also. The mental health of our staff is really bad right now because there is so much unknown with this disease.”

Union members also point out that if caregivers start falling from the virus in large numbers, there won’t be enough healthcare workers to serve the broader public. So far, the union estimates more than 100 Florida members of 1199SEIU have become ill and/or have been quarantined because of possible COVID-19 exposure. The bulk of these figures are from 75 nursing homes in which the union represents caregivers.

The protests were sparked a policy change that limits the use of N95 masks amid a global shortage. They are now only to being used by medical staff involved in the most dangerous procedures involving intubations and ventilators in COVID-19-positive patients.

Unionized nurses were demonstrating at hospitals owned by HCA Healthcare Inc., the nation’s largest for-profit hospital operator, who implemented the mask policy.

The nurses and medical professionals say that weakens the protection of the virus for not only them, but for caregivers, too.

Some of the nurses say they are prepared to refuse assignments if they are put in harm's way.

It was a similar scene in Kendall on Wednesday when dozens of nurses and other professionals from Kendall Regional Medical Regional were out protesting the lack of PPE.

That hospital did respond to the protesters, saying in part that, their focus has been in protecting their colleagues and ensuring people have enough of the required equipment. The hospital stated that they are following the CDC guidelines and that they are providing N95 masks to those who are providing care to COVID-19 positive patients.