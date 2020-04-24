All-terrain vehicle crash leaves 2 injured in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured during a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Redland area, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to 21801 SW 182 Ave. Fire Rescue used a helicopter to take one of the people injured. to Jackson South’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.
