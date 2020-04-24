Family matriarch gets drive-by party to celebrate 92nd birthday during pandemic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Josephine West celebrated her 92nd birthday on Thursday with dozens of family members while keeping up with the social media guidelines that will help her survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Her great-grandchildren and grandchildren organized a grand parade in front of her home in northwest Miami-Dade County. They decorated their cars with signs and balloons. And while in their cars, they danced. There was also plenty of honking, shouting, and singing.

Other drive-by parties