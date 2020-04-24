WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade mayor, UM researchers discuss initial findings of COVID-19 study

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and researchers from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine are holding a virtual news conference Friday to discuss initial findings from their community-wide COVID-19 study.

The Surveillance Program Assessing Risk and Knowledge of Coronavirus, also known as SPARK-C, is a public-private partnership designed to determine the actual rate of COVID-19 exposure in the community.