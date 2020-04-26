Fort Lauderdale Chabad hosts distribution of masks and toys for families in need due to coronavirus pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Las Olas Chabad Center is hosting a giveaway on Sunday, but this is a distribution that has nothing to do with food.

Instead, masks and toys are being handed out, to keep families safe and entertained.

Organizers say they want to help make it easier for families in the community to get what they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last time we had over 50,000 masks that we distributed to communities, families and people that needed to keep their loved ones safe, and we’re so grateful to have another 25,000 to give out today," said Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki.

In addition to masks, the Chabad will be passing out more than 1,500 toys for children ages 1-4.

The drive-thru distribution is located at 1302 East Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale and was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

According to the Chabad, the toys and masks were donated by Jazwares and Zebersky Family.

"This is not an easy time for anyone. We will get through this thanks to families such as the Jazwares and the Zebersky Family, and all of our partners, and the people stepping up and paying it forward, making sure the community have what they need."

The giveaway will be held while supplies last, on a first come, first served basis.

Partners include the City of Fort Lauderdale, Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Big Heart Children’s Foundation, Norman and Bettina Roberts Foundation, DxWeb, Allied Kitchen and Bath and Patriot Diamond.