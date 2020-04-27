CDC adds 6 possible signs of novel coronavirus to its symptoms list

MIAMI – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new possible signs of the novel coronavirus to its list of COVID-19 symptoms.

The added symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC previously stated that fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing were possible signs of COVID-19.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

People are asked to seek medical attention immediately if they are experiencing “trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.”

“Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness,” a notice on the CDC’s website states.

While there is currently no vaccine to prevent anyone from contracting COVID-19, the CDC urges people to take precautions, including by practicing social distancing, washing your hands often and avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick.

Experts caution that people can still spread the virus to others even if they do not feel sick, so most are urged to wear a mask when visiting essential businesses, such as a grocery store or pharmacy.

“Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” the CDC states on its website.