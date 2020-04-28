Union challenges Miami-Dade Transit director to endure shift on bus amid coronavirus crisis

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Transport Workers Union of America is challenging Miami-Dade County Transit Director Alice Bravo to endure one shift on a county bus under the conditions drivers are under each day amid the coronavirus crisis.

The #RideNotDie Challenge was created to raise awareness about the “conditions and hazards that our drivers and passengers are facing every day while riding the Miami-Dade public transit system,” representatives from TWU Local 291 said in an email.

Sky 10 was flying Tuesday morning as a truck billboard flashed a sign asking Bravo to accept the challenge.

According to the union, which filed a lawsuit against Bravo earlier this month, bus drivers are currently working without “adequate access to face masks, no social distancing enforcement, no sanitation between stops and (with) no antibacterial products available.”

Two mobile billboards began following buses at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 11 and 77 routes eastbound in route to Government Center. The billboards will remain there until 11 a.m. before returning at 3 p.m. for westbound routes.

According to the union’s lawsuit, even with reduced ridership, “the county’s public transit system still has a monthly ridership of 1.3 million passengers.”

The union claims transit operators are coming into close contact with tens of thousands of passengers a day, leading to an increased risk of them contracting COVID-19.

The lawsuit calls for various measures to be taken, including an “investigation into how the county distributes its inventory of PPE to employees, including by job description, race and ethnicity,” the installation of physical partitions between bus operators and passengers and the appointing of a “safety inspector general with scientific training to monitor compliance, and to publicly report on non-compliance on a daily basis.”

Local 10 News has attempted to contact Bravo but has not yet heard back.