Heavy storms bring down trees in Broward and Miami-Dade
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thunderstorms roared through Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Thursday afternoon, bringing rain, wind and some damage.
A tree temporarily blocked a road in West Miami-Dade, and another tree crashed down on a parked Audi in Fort Lauderdale, creating a loud enough sound that it sent people running.
Power lines have also gone down. Florida Power & Light says about 1,300 customers in Miami-Dade and almost 1,100 in Broward have lost power.
A tree temporarily blocked a road in West Miami-Dade, and another tree crashed down on a parked Audi in Fort Lauderdale, creating a loud enough sound that it sent people running.
