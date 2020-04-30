Heavy storms bring down trees in Broward and Miami-Dade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thunderstorms roared through Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Thursday afternoon, bringing rain, wind and some damage.

A tree temporarily blocked a road in West Miami-Dade, and another tree crashed down on a parked Audi in Fort Lauderdale, creating a loud enough sound that it sent people running.

Power lines have also gone down. Florida Power & Light says about 1,300 customers in Miami-Dade and almost 1,100 in Broward have lost power.

See the video above for a look at the storm's effects across South Florida, including many scenes that our Local 10 viewers helped us capture.

