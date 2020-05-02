Miami Jewish Health Systems reports 8 deaths linked to coronavirus
MIAMI – Miami Jewish Health Systems is among the top 10 long-term health facilities with the most coronavirus deaths in the state according to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday report.
The 454-bed facility in Miami’s Little Haiti reported eight verified coronavirus-related deaths, state officials reported. All of the victims were residents.
Also in Miami, Unity Health and Rehabilitation Center in Allapattah reported seven residents died of complications with the coronavirus, public health officials reported.
In Miami’s Little Havana, Floridean Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported six deaths related to the coronavirus. Five were residents and one was a staffer.
Claridge House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area reported five deaths related to the coronavirus.
Fair Havens Center in Miami Springs reported four deaths related to the coronavirus. Miami Shores Nursing and Rehab Center also reported four deaths.
North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported four people dead of complications with the coronavirus.
Palm Garden of Aventura reported four people died of the coronavirus. North Beach Rehabilitation Center in North Miami Beach reported four people dead.
In Broward County, Atria Willow Wood in Fort Lauderdale reported 7 residents died of the coronavirus. The Court at Palm Aire in Pompano Beach also reported 7 coronavirus-related deaths.
The Alexander “Sandy” Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines reported four people dead. Harborchase of Tamarac also reported four people dead. Presidential Place in Hollywood reported four people dead.
Here is a list of the other facilities with the most coronavirus deaths in the state:
- Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Live Oak reported 14 deaths.
- Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services in Seminole reported 14 deaths.
- Braden River Rehabilitation Center LLC in Bradenton reported 14 deaths.
- Highlands Lake Center in Lakeland reported 12 deaths.
- Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center in Palmetto reported nine residents dead.
- Coquina Center in Ormond Beach reported nine deaths.
- The Broadmoor ALF in Fort Pierce reported nine deaths.
- Fountain Manor Health & Rehabilitation Center in Golden Glades reported 8 deaths
- Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota reported 8 deaths.
- Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center reported 6 deaths.
- Camellia at Deerwood in Jacksonville reported 6 deaths.
- Manorcare Health Services in Boynton Beach reported six deaths.
- Manorcare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Naples reported 5 people dead.
- Mark Village in Palm Harbor reported 5 people dead.
- Medicana Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake Worth reported 5 people dead.
- Boulevard Rehabilitation Centerin Boynton Beach reported 5 people dead.
- Harborchase of Vero Beach reported 5 people dead.
- Southern Oaks Care Center in Pensacola reported four people dead.
- Parklands Care Center in Gainesville reported four people dead.
- Brookdale Pensacola reported four people dead.
- Arbor Oaks at Greenacres in Palm Beach County reported four people dead.
Here is a list of long-term care facilities that reported 3 people dead of the coronavirus:
- Manor Pines Convalescent Center
- Heartland Health Care Center - Orange Park
- Golden Glades Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Residential Plaza at Blue Lagoon
- Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center, LLC
- Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center
- Regents Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Palms Care Center
- Life Care Center of Estero
- Harbour Health Center
- Healthpark Care Center
- Silver Palm Assisted Living, LLC
- Casa Mora Rehabilitation and Extended Care
- Palm Garden of West Palm Beach
- Royal Oak Nursing Center
- Jackson Memorial Long Term Care Center
- Hamlin Place of Boynton Beach
- Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood
- Fountainview
- VI at Lakeside Village
- Unknown Facility
Here is a list of long-term care facilities with two people dead of the coronavirus:
- Tallahassee Developmental Center
- Governors Creek Health and Rehabilitation
- Lake Park of Madison Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Consulate Health Care at West Altamonte
- Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Aventura Rehab and Nursing Center
- Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center LLC, The
- Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Cross Landings Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services
- Sinai Plaza Nursing and Rehab Center
- Stratford Court of Boca Raton
- Memorial Manor
- Ponce Plaza Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center
- North Lake Care Center
- Seagrass Village of Fleming Island
- Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center
- Sonata Boynton Beach
- Nspire Healthcare Plantation
- Manorcare Health Services
- University Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Inc
- Fannie E. Taylor Home for the Aged-Taylor Manor, Inc.
- Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches The
- Bright Horizons of Ramblewood, Inc.
- Springs at Lake Pointe Woods
- Villa Rio Vista
- Terraces of Lake Worth Care Center
- Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Here is a list of the long-term care facilities that reported one coronavirus-related death:
- Susanna Wesley Health Center
- Harbour Terrace
- Diamond ALF, LLC
- Regents Park at Aventura
- Treasure Isle Care Center
- Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill
- Jackson Plaza Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Clewiston Nursing & Rehabilitation
- Covenant Village Care Center
- Brookdale Fort Myers the Colony
- Pinecrest Rehabilitation Center
- Palm Garden of Ocala
- Life Care Center of Punta Gorda
- Avalon Park Retirement Residence, Inc.
- Heartland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center of Boca Raton
- Brookdale Bradenton Gardens
- All Seasons in Naples LLC
- Lehigh Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Grand Oaks of Palm City LLC
- Sonata West
- Hillcrest Health Care and Rehabilitation Center
- Springwood Court
- Crossbreeze Care Center
- Pines Nursing Home
- Lanier Rehabilitation Center
- Greenwood Place
- The Horizon Club
- Heritage Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- VI at Aventura
- Park Summit at Coral Springs
- Saejca’s Castle LLC
- Promise Pointe at Tampa Oaks
- Savannah Court of Maitland
- Heartland Health Care Center - Boynton Beach
- Lake View Care Center at Delray
- Angels Senior Living at Sarasota
- Oakmonte Village of Davie
- The Preserve at Palm Aire
- Hampton Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Pointe of North Gables
- Signature Healthcare of Brookwood Gardens
- Arbor at Shell Point (The)
- Cypress Cove at Healthpark Florida
- Discovery Village at the Forum
- Heritage Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare
- Windsor at Cape Coral (The)
- Inn at Freedom Square (The)
- Consulate Health Care of Lakeland
- Deltona Health Care
- W Frank Wells Nursing Home
- St. John’s Nursing Center
- Allegro
- Nspire Healthcare Miami Lakes
- Palmetto Care Center
- The Cove at Tavares Village
- Barkley Place
- Manorcare Health Services
- Terrace at Hobe Sound, The
- Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Avante at Lake Worth, Inc.
- Brighton Gardens of Boca Raton
- Brookdale West Boynton Beach
- Harbour’s Edge
- Bay Tree Center
- Consulate Health Care of Sarasota
