Miami Jewish Health Systems reports 8 deaths linked to coronavirus

Published: May 1, 2020, 10:20 pm Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:10 pm

MIAMI – Miami Jewish Health Systems is among the top 10 long-term health facilities with the most coronavirus deaths in the state according to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday report.

The 454-bed facility in Miami’s Little Haiti reported eight verified coronavirus-related deaths, state officials reported. All of the victims were residents.

Also in Miami, Unity Health and Rehabilitation Center in Allapattah reported seven residents died of complications with the coronavirus, public health officials reported.

In Miami’s Little Havana, Floridean Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported six deaths related to the coronavirus. Five were residents and one was a staffer.

Claridge House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area reported five deaths related to the coronavirus.

Fair Havens Center in Miami Springs reported four deaths related to the coronavirus. Miami Shores Nursing and Rehab Center also reported four deaths.

North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported four people dead of complications with the coronavirus.

Palm Garden of Aventura reported four people died of the coronavirus. North Beach Rehabilitation Center in North Miami Beach reported four people dead.

In Broward County, Atria Willow Wood in Fort Lauderdale reported 7 residents died of the coronavirus. The Court at Palm Aire in Pompano Beach also reported 7 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Alexander “Sandy” Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines reported four people dead. Harborchase of Tamarac also reported four people dead. Presidential Place in Hollywood reported four people dead.

Here is a list of the other facilities with the most coronavirus deaths in the state:

Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Live Oak reported 14 deaths.

Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services in Seminole reported 14 deaths.

Braden River Rehabilitation Center LLC in Bradenton reported 14 deaths.

Highlands Lake Center in Lakeland reported 12 deaths.

Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center in Palmetto reported nine residents dead.

Coquina Center in Ormond Beach reported nine deaths.

The Broadmoor ALF in Fort Pierce reported nine deaths.

Fountain Manor Health & Rehabilitation Center in Golden Glades reported 8 deaths

Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota reported 8 deaths.

Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center reported 6 deaths.

Camellia at Deerwood in Jacksonville reported 6 deaths.

Manorcare Health Services in Boynton Beach reported six deaths.

Manorcare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Naples reported 5 people dead.

Mark Village in Palm Harbor reported 5 people dead.

Medicana Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake Worth reported 5 people dead.

Boulevard Rehabilitation Centerin Boynton Beach reported 5 people dead.

Harborchase of Vero Beach reported 5 people dead.

Southern Oaks Care Center in Pensacola reported four people dead.

Parklands Care Center in Gainesville reported four people dead.

Brookdale Pensacola reported four people dead.

Arbor Oaks at Greenacres in Palm Beach County reported four people dead.

Here is a list of long-term care facilities that reported 3 people dead of the coronavirus:

Manor Pines Convalescent Center

Heartland Health Care Center - Orange Park

Golden Glades Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Residential Plaza at Blue Lagoon

Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center, LLC

Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center

Regents Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Palms Care Center

Life Care Center of Estero

Harbour Health Center

Healthpark Care Center

Silver Palm Assisted Living, LLC

Casa Mora Rehabilitation and Extended Care

Palm Garden of West Palm Beach

Royal Oak Nursing Center

Jackson Memorial Long Term Care Center

Hamlin Place of Boynton Beach

Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood

Fountainview

VI at Lakeside Village

Unknown Facility

Here is a list of long-term care facilities with two people dead of the coronavirus:

Tallahassee Developmental Center

Governors Creek Health and Rehabilitation

Lake Park of Madison Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Consulate Health Care at West Altamonte

Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center

Aventura Rehab and Nursing Center

Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center LLC, The

Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation

Cross Landings Health and Rehabilitation Center

Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services

Sinai Plaza Nursing and Rehab Center

Stratford Court of Boca Raton

Memorial Manor

Ponce Plaza Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center

North Lake Care Center

Seagrass Village of Fleming Island

Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center

Sonata Boynton Beach

Nspire Healthcare Plantation

Manorcare Health Services

University Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Inc

Fannie E. Taylor Home for the Aged-Taylor Manor, Inc.

Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches The

Bright Horizons of Ramblewood, Inc.

Springs at Lake Pointe Woods

Villa Rio Vista

Terraces of Lake Worth Care Center

Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Here is a list of the long-term care facilities that reported one coronavirus-related death: