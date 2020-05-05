‘We are just starving,’ South Florida barber says as he illegally reopens business

MIRAMAR, Fla. – South Florida barber Daniel Liriano told Local 10 News he is back open for business, despite knowingly breaking the law.

“I didn’t get no stimulus, I didn’t get no unemployment. Basically, we are just starving,” he said. “I got a family, I have got kids -- we are just starving.”

Liriano owns the Lion barbershop on State Road 7 in Miramar.

Before opening, he hired a cleaning crew and stocked up on all precautionary items.

“We have to open up,” he said. “We are taking all the precautions. Everyone that comes here, we take their temperature, they have to clean their hands with hand sanitizer. If they don’t have a mask, we will provide it for them.”

Liriano said each barber will also be more than 6 feet apart from each other.

While Liriano said he knows opening his business is against law and that his business is considered to be non-essential, he also knows he is not the only one hurting.

Gov. Ron DeSantis met with hairdressers and barbers this past weekend in Orlando to discuss precautions for reopening.

Liriano said he has a message for the governor and county leaders.

“I am not hurting anybody. I just want to go back to work,” he said. “I don’t want to go to people’s houses. I am not forcing anyone to come. If you want to come, you’re welcome to come. If you don’t want to come, then God bless you too.”