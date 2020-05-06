Man shot after inviting woman he met on dating app to apartment

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man was shot after he invited a woman he had met on a dating app to his apartment in Miramar, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Montclair apartment complex in the 2900 block of Southwest 120th Terrace.

According to authorities, two armed men stormed into the apartment shortly after the woman arrived.

A physical altercation ensued and the victim was shot, police said.

Authorities said another man inside the apartment was physically assaulted and was treated at the scene.

The victim who was shot was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the three people involved in the home invasion and shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.