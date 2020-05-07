Boat catches fire at Crandon Park Marina

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – A boat caught fire Thursday morning at Crandon Park Marina in Key Biscayne.

Sky 10 was above the marina at 4000 Crandon Blvd. just before 8 a.m. as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames from the dock.

A fireboat was also nearby.

Several boats were berthed near the affected boat, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether any of them sustained damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.