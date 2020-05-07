City of Aventura invites graduating seniors, residents for parade

AVENTURA, Fla. – The city of Aventura is hosting its first Senior Graduation Car Parade to give high-school seniors a chance to participate in a celebration.

“We understand that not being able to go to your prom or walk in your graduation is very disappointing,” stated the announcement from the Aventura Police Department.

The parade, set for 6 p.m., Thursday, May 14 is hosted by former city of Aventura Commissioner Michael Stern, the city of Aventura and the Aventura Police Department.

One student per car with parents is the format and cars will drive parade style along the Country Club Circle escorted by Aventura PD.

"Decorate your vehicles, wear your college merchandise," the statement said.

There will be a maximum of 100 vehicles allowed and graduates who want to participate in the parade must RSVP by Sunday, May 10.

Residents are invited to line the sidewalks of County Club Drive around 6:15 p.m. Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be enforced for spectators. "Cheer, clap and hold up signs for the graduates as they pass by." Those that live along County Club Drive are encouraged to watch and cheer the parade from their balconies.

Graduates and their families must arrive in their vehicles no later than 5:45 p.m. at the east parking lot of the Aventura Mall, adjacent to Residence Inn.

In case of rain, the parade will be held Thursday, May 21.

Click here to RSVP for the parade.