Monroe County teen accused of fatally stabbing younger brother

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy who they said fatally stabbed his younger brother early Thursday morning in Islamorada.

According to authorities, Daniel Weisberger, 17, stabbed his 14-year-old brother and his father, who was identified as Ariel Jacob Poholek, 43, near Mile Marker 87.2.

Authorities said Poholek’s neighbor at the Executive Bay Club townhomes called 911 around 6 a.m. after the man approached him and told him that his teenage son had stabbed him multiple times, including in the neck, and had also stabbed his younger brother.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Deputies said Weisberger fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The teen’s younger brother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poholek was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with information about Weisberger’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.