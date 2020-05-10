Gas station gun battle goes on for blocks in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A wild and reckless gun battle spread across three different scenes in Lauderhill.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said they got the call of shots fired around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said an argument between two men quickly got out of control at the Exxon gas station on 82nd Avenue and Commercial Boulevard, which erupted into a dangerous exchange of gunfire.

After the shootout, both men left the scene, but an employee at the Miami Subs just a few blocks away on 50th Street and Commercial Boulevard said a white BMW SUV involved in the gas station shootout pulled into the sub shop parking lot on 50th Street and Commercial Boulevard. That’s when more shots were fired.

The second armed and dangerous driver in a blue Mercedes Benz fled the scene, coming to a disastrous halt seven blocks away on Commercial and 57th Street after he crashed into an innocent driver in a silver Pontiac.

The woman behind the wheel luckily only suffered minor injuries.

The alleged shooter in the Mercedes Benz was found with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

At least ten bullet holes could be seen in the BMW SUV, but that driver was only hit once by gunfire.

Police could be seen after the incident at the gas station checking the ground, which was covered with bullet casings.

Both men involved in the broad-daylight shootout are cooperating with police.