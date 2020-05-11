Kids can get a free lunch every day at local restaurant chain drive thru

Published: May 11, 2020, 12:14 am Updated: May 11, 2020, 12:41 am

MIAMI, Fla. – Starting Monday and every weekday between 11 a.m. and noon, a local restaurant chain is launching a free lunch kids program in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Pollo Tropical will treat kids, age 12 and under, to a free Kids Classic TropiChop® and bottled water. The meal is citrus-marinated chicken, rice and beans. The Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of the chain, is starting the program because, they said, since schools are closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions, many children are unable to receive the school lunches they counted on for nutrition.

“We are happy to offer kids in our community a free nutritious meal and hope that it provides some needed relief to the many families that have been impacted by the current health crisis," said Patricia Lopez-Calleja of Fiesta Restaurant Group.