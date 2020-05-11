Kids can get a free lunch every day at local restaurant chain drive thru
Pollo Tropical wants to help because of COVID-19 school closures
MIAMI, Fla. – Starting Monday and every weekday between 11 a.m. and noon, a local restaurant chain is launching a free lunch kids program in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Pollo Tropical will treat kids, age 12 and under, to a free Kids Classic TropiChop® and bottled water. The meal is citrus-marinated chicken, rice and beans. The Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of the chain, is starting the program because, they said, since schools are closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions, many children are unable to receive the school lunches they counted on for nutrition.
“We are happy to offer kids in our community a free nutritious meal and hope that it provides some needed relief to the many families that have been impacted by the current health crisis," said Patricia Lopez-Calleja of Fiesta Restaurant Group.
- The offer is only good at company-owned locations, not franchises.
- The child must be 12 years of age or younger present in the car with a parent or guardian.
- One free Kids Classic Tropichop with chicken, rice and beans, plus a small bottle of water per child 12 and under.
- Child must be in the car to receive Kids Meal. Limited to only Classic Tropichop and for a limited time only.
- Drive-thru only.
- No purchase, coupon or promotional code is necessary to receive the offer.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.