Miami-Dade mayor wants to allow 50% indoor capacity at restaurants starting Monday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Mayor Carlos Gimenez released Miami-Dade County’s new guidelines on Wednesday afternoon aiming to reopen some nonessential businesses on Monday.

The 184-page document is a proposal that Gimenez sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis in an effort to allow some people to get back to work -- while the risk of the spread of the coronavirus disease remains.

DeSantis still has to approve Gimenez’s plan. DeSantis’ first reopening order limited restaurant and retail capacity to 25%.

Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry told Broward commissioners Tuesday Miami-Dade “would like to go to 50%, but they know that they can’t.”

If DeSantis’ approves the guidelines, Miami-Dade would be allowing restaurants to operate with a 50% indoor capacity and hair and nail salons with a 25% capacity.

Miami-Dade will be requiring the businesses to have a layout that encourages employees and customers to maintain 6-foot distancing. Cleanliness and personal protective equipment will also be required.

RESTAURANTS

While the 50% indoor capacity would be allowed, cafeterias, diners and fast-food restaurants would also be allowed to provide the rest of the 50% capacity in outdoor seating, according to the guidelines.

Restauranteurs will be required to keep seating at bar counters closed and to limit each table to four people.

HAIR AND NAIL SALONS

Personal grooming stores such as barbershops and hair and nail salons will be required to practice 6-foot distancing rules, and the capacity allowed will be 25%.

Officials want the establishments to install a plexiglass barrier between salon chairs, operate by appointment only, and only welcome customers inside while they are receiving a service.

Waiting areas are discouraged.

Employees must wear face shields, face masks and gloves. Customers must wear a face mask. Officials also want salon owners to provide disinfection spray, discard old magazines, discourage the use of cash, and e-mail receipts.

Miami-Dade County is also encouraging companies to reduce the in-office workforce to 50% “by encouraging employees to telecommute if possible.”

OTHER CAPACITY LIMITATIONS

Elevators at museums: 4 passengers

Elevators in manufacturing areas: 50% capacity

