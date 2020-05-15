74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

NFL players wanted for alleged $71,100 armed robbery in Miramar

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Broward County, Miramar, NFL, Crime, Armed Robbery, Quinton Dunbar, DeAndre Baker
Quinton Dunbar, left, and Deandre Baker, right, are wanted for armed robbery in Miramar. File Photos by Kirk Irwin and Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Quinton Dunbar, left, and Deandre Baker, right, are wanted for armed robbery in Miramar. File Photos by Kirk Irwin and Sarah Stier/Getty Images (Getty Images)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – On Thursday morning, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar spoke to reporters during a virtual news conference.

“I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar said.

Hours later, detectives were labeling him and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker as Broward County fugitives. The two NFL players are facing charges in an alleged $71,100 robbery.

According to the Miramar Police Department, Baker, 22, pulled out a gun during a cookout on Wednesday in Miramar, while Dunbar, 27, and two others rushed to steal from their victims.

Aside from about $10,000 in cash, detectives are also accusing them of stealing three luxury watches: $17,500 Audemars Piguet, a $18,000 Rolex and a $25,000 Hublot.

The group also allegedly took a $600 imitation of a Richard Mille and fled in a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini, and a BMW.

One of the victims told police officers, he had met the two players during a party in Miami where they had “lost” $70,000, according to the arrest warrant.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm and Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: