NFL players wanted for alleged $71,100 armed robbery in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – On Thursday morning, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar spoke to reporters during a virtual news conference.
“I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar said.
Hours later, detectives were labeling him and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker as Broward County fugitives. The two NFL players are facing charges in an alleged $71,100 robbery.
According to the Miramar Police Department, Baker, 22, pulled out a gun during a cookout on Wednesday in Miramar, while Dunbar, 27, and two others rushed to steal from their victims.
Aside from about $10,000 in cash, detectives are also accusing them of stealing three luxury watches: $17,500 Audemars Piguet, a $18,000 Rolex and a $25,000 Hublot.
The group also allegedly took a $600 imitation of a Richard Mille and fled in a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini, and a BMW.
One of the victims told police officers, he had met the two players during a party in Miami where they had “lost” $70,000, according to the arrest warrant.
Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm and Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
Statement from a @Seahawks Spokesperson:— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 15, 2020
We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.
(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020
(2/2) Firearm. Charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 13, 2020 in Miramar. A copy of the warrant and affidavit can be located at: https://t.co/uG5qWq97rX pic.twitter.com/fDm1YkOuTR— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020
