NFL players wanted for alleged $71,100 armed robbery in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – On Thursday morning, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar spoke to reporters during a virtual news conference.

“I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar said.

Hours later, detectives were labeling him and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker as Broward County fugitives. The two NFL players are facing charges in an alleged $71,100 robbery.

According to the Miramar Police Department, Baker, 22, pulled out a gun during a cookout on Wednesday in Miramar, while Dunbar, 27, and two others rushed to steal from their victims.

Aside from about $10,000 in cash, detectives are also accusing them of stealing three luxury watches: $17,500 Audemars Piguet, a $18,000 Rolex and a $25,000 Hublot.

The group also allegedly took a $600 imitation of a Richard Mille and fled in a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini, and a BMW.

One of the victims told police officers, he had met the two players during a party in Miami where they had “lost” $70,000, according to the arrest warrant.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm and Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.