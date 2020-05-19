Authorities rescue woman, 21, from accused sex trafficker in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman who was allegedly forced into prostitution by a man who wanted to sell her services has been rescued by authorities.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle made the announcement on Tuesday, along with Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman, South Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Director Hugo Barrera, Miami-Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt and Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues.

“Human trafficking is always a very ugly crime. The traffickers, wanting those dollars, are continuously looking for young victims because that’s where they feel the money is,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “Fortunately, the Miami-Dade law enforcement community is united together to fight such predators.”

According to authorities, the victim had spent six months in the Florida Keys with her boyfriend, but headed north to Miami-Dade County after she got into an argument with him.

Authorities said she checked into a motel in Miami Springs the night of May 4 and was approached by Gregory Sutton, 33, the next morning.

The victim told authorities that Sutton solicited her to commit acts of prostitution and told her he would organize everything.

“Sutton allegedly indicated that he would post pictures of the victim on social media sites to generate interest and attention,” a news release from the State Attorney’s Office stated. “The victim indicated that out of fear, she supplied Sutton with photos.”

Authorities said Sutton told the victim he would provide security for her and would charge $200 to customers “for 30 minutes of sexual activity and provided her with make-up, false eye lashes and nail polish.”

On May 6, he allegedly told the victim he would begin placing the ads online and start sending her “dates,” authorities said.

The victim, who said she did not want to engage in prostitution, told police that she locked herself in her motel room and called a friend, who then contacted the Miami Springs Police Department.

The State Attorney’s Office said a joint operation then commenced, leading to Sutton’s arrest and the safe rescue of the victim.

Sutton is facing multiple charges, including:

• 1 count of human trafficking - 1st degree felony

• 1 count of unlawful use of a communications device - 3rd degree felony

• 1 count of possession of cocaine - 3rd degree felony

• 1 count of possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree felony

• 1 count of possession of hallucinogens - 3rd degree felony

• 1 count of attempt to derive support from proceeds of prostitution - 3rd degree felony

• 1 count of soliciting another to commit prostitution -1st degree misdemeanor

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia - 1st degree misdemeanor