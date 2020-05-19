Nurses robbed during visit to South Florida to treat coronavirus

WILTON MANORS, FLa. – Two traveling nurses here to help save lives from the coronavirus got a disturbing welcome to South Florida.

They say the bathroom window of their Airbnb rental in Wilton Manors was ripped out, and the place was trashed and robbed.

“It definitely makes me angry,” says one of the nurses named Mia, who only wanted to be identified by her first name.

She says thieves took her MacBook laptop and iPad tablet, and that after the robbery, a video showing young men playing video games popped up on her phone’s camera roll through her iCloud.

She suspects it was recorded on her stolen devices.

Police have yet to confirm if they are suspects in this robbery. Investigators have also yet to determine if the nurses were targeted, or followed, or if this was just a random robbery.

“For me, the main thing here is I want justice,” Mia said. “I would also advice other traveling nurses to make sure they have security in the palaces that they’re staying.”

If you have any information that can help Wilton Manors police in their investigation, call crime stoppers at 954-493-8477.