Volusia County releases video of chaotic street party during coronavirus pandemic

Published: May 19, 2020, 6:55 pm Updated: May 19, 2020, 7:01 pm

DELAND, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still dealing with the aftermath of a recent chaotic street party.

Deputies reported there were about 3,000 people at the DeLand party despite the coronavirus pandemic.

VIDEO WARNING: Strong language

Video shows a crowd attacked the deputies with glass bottles, cups of alcohol and bar stools.

None of the deputies or DeLand Police Department officers at the party were wearing personal protective equipment.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 30 of the 612 coronavirus patients in Volusia County are dead.