Celebrating Betty Wright: Watch the funeral of the Miami music legend live Saturday on Local10.com

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Singer Betty Wright will be remembered at a funeral service Saturday at noon, and you can watch it right here on Local10.com.

The live stream will run on this page.

The family has invited fans of the late soul and R&B singer/songwriter to watch online so as to not gather a crowd in the church where the service is taking place.

Florida Memorial University is partnering with Local 10 to stream it.

Wright died May 10 at age 66 after battling cancer. Born and raised in Liberty City, she toured with James Brown and Bob Marley, among many others, and she established herself as a mentor to many names in the music industry today.

