81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Men allegedly abduct boy from Home Depot in The Hammocks, police say

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, The Hammocks
Officers responded Thursday evening to a Home Depot in The Hammocks.
Officers responded Thursday evening to a Home Depot in The Hammocks. (Google Streetview)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men allegedly abducted a 9-year-old boy Thursday night from a Home Depot in Miami-Dade County’s The Hammocks area, police said.

The boy with autism spectrum disorder was wearing a Captain America T-shirt, black shorts and Crocs when he was allegedly abducted at 15750 SW 88 St.

Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the report is preliminary and officers are still investigating the alleged abduction.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: