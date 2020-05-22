Men allegedly abduct boy from Home Depot in The Hammocks, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men allegedly abducted a 9-year-old boy Thursday night from a Home Depot in Miami-Dade County’s The Hammocks area, police said.
The boy with autism spectrum disorder was wearing a Captain America T-shirt, black shorts and Crocs when he was allegedly abducted at 15750 SW 88 St.
Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the report is preliminary and officers are still investigating the alleged abduction.
This is a developing story.
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.
