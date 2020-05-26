Zoo Miami to reopen early to pass holders with extra safety precautions in place

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Annual pass holders will get to return to Zoo Miami beginning Wednesday, although the park will officially reopen to the public on June 1.

The zoo will be open with limited capacity and safety requirements in place.

Visitors are asked to visit www.zoomiami.org and click on the pop-up or under “Plan Your Visit,” for a complete guide and video with Ron Magill detailing the zoo’s “new normal.”

Non-pass holders must pre-purchase tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org and Zoo Miami members must make online reservations to obtain free tickets at shop.zoomiami.org/member.

A maximum of 10 tickets will be allowed per transaction.

Below is a list of some of the new normal requirements/restrictions at the zoo:

· Visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering to enter Zoo Miami.

· One-way only directional floor decals will be placed in the following exhibits: Wings of Asia, Critter Connection, Amazon and Beyond, and Florida: Mission Everglades to maintain social distancing guidelines.

· To limit touch points, rentals of safari cycles, strollers, wheelchairs and motorized scooters will now be available online at shop.zoomiami.org, with limited quantities available. They will also be sanitized after every use.

· Indoor buildings will be open at half the normal capacity.

· To minimize contact between guests and animals, the following experiences will remain closed: animal feedings (camel, giraffe, parrot, and rhino), playgrounds, rides (carousel, Lostman’s River Boat Rides, paddle boats), water play areas and zookeeper talks and presentations.

· As always, outside food will not be permitted and food concessions will be open.

· Seating areas at these locations have been placed at a minimum of six feet apart to allow for social distancing.

“We know how important Zoo Miami is to our community and we look forward to once again being able to provide a wonderful experience for the whole family, while keeping each other safe,” Zoo Miami Director Carol Kruse said in a statement.

Zoo Miami staff members and volunteers will also be wearing face masks and employees working with guests will have their temperature checked daily before their shift.

Staff members will increase the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day, including restrooms.

Additional hand sanitizing stations will also be located throughout the zoo.

Zoo Miami will be open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Please visit www.zoomiami.org for more information.