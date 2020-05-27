Video shows how far droplets can travel in close quarters
University of Oregon simulation on BBC News shows how infected person can spread disease
A simulation video from the University of Oregon demonstrates how a person infected with coronavirus can spread the disease when in close quarters.
The video was provided to BBC News. The video shows the potential spread of particles on mass transit, like a subway or on London’s Tube. Scientists created the video using technology by MSC Software.
The video shows the potential spread where there is no social distancing and the person talking is not wearing a mask.
