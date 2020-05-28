1 killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Tamarac

Published: May 28, 2020, 8:04 am

TAMARAC, Fla. – One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash in Tamarac, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rock Island Road and West Commercial Boulevard.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that left one of the vehicles rolled over on its side.

St. Louis said BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

Traffic homicide detectives were also dispatched to investigate the circumstances behind the crash, she said.

No other details were immediately released.