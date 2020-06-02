This Week in South Florida Podcast - May 31, 2020

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Stephen Johnson, Chair of Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board, joined This Week in South Florida podcast to discuss the protests and violence that have come following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android