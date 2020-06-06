1 dies after fiery crash during police chase in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was pulled out of a burning car on Friday night in West Perrine and died on the way to the hospital, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers were chasing the car when the driver crashed into another car. The driver was going so fast the car then collided with a power pole. It split in two near the intersection of Southwest 179th Street and 107th Avenue.

Officer Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the department, said officers wanted to stop the driver in connection with a drive-by shooting after a shot spotter alert in the area.

The two people in the other car involved in the crash did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Twisted metal and scattered debris covered the road. Witnesses said a survivor ran away.