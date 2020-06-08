FBI offering $25K for information about this man suspected of burning a Miami police car

MIAMI – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person who burned a City of Miami police patrol car on May 30. They’ve released photos of a suspect they believe was responsible.

One of the images focuses on tattoos visible on the man’s arm.

According to the FBI, the police car was under Interstate 95 on the corner of NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Street in downtown Miami when it was set on fire on the first Saturday of Miami protests after the death of George Floyd.

Nobody was injured.

“The FBI holds sacred the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms. Unfortunately, we are seeing individuals who are taking advantage of these peaceful assemblies to pursue violence and in doing so are threatening the rights and safety of all citizens,” George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or go to fbi.gov/violence.

The FBI is investigating along with the City of Miami Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Although we support the right to free speech and the right to assemble, we will not tolerate flagrant violations of the law,” City of Miami Chief of Police Jorge Colina said in a statement. “If someone decides that they want to destroy property and or harm our residents, they will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”