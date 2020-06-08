Local deejays killed in fiery car crash

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Two deejyas coming home from late night gigs died in a fiery car crash around 2 a.m. Sunday.

It happened along at NW 135th Street and NW 22nd Avenue.

Family members said the two had been out at events. They were identified as Edmon McCoy, known as DJ Boogie, and Robinson Lazard, known as DJ Styles.

A witness said she heard the impact and then saw the aftermath of the crash.

“A big crash. Real big. When I went over, the car was on fire. They hit so hard, there were pieces of the car everywhere.”

