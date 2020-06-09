City of Miami announces new hours, restrictions for beaches

MIAMI – Beaches in Miami-Dade County will reopen Wednesday after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Miami has announced new hours and restrictions for its beaches.

The new park hours are as follows:

Virginia Key Beach Park/North Point: Beach open from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Park open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park: Open Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday – Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Below are new rules that will be enforced at all Miami beaches: