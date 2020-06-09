City of Miami announces new hours, restrictions for beaches
MIAMI – Beaches in Miami-Dade County will reopen Wednesday after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Miami has announced new hours and restrictions for its beaches.
The new park hours are as follows:
Virginia Key Beach Park/North Point: Beach open from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Park open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Historic Virginia Key Beach Park: Open Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday – Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Below are new rules that will be enforced at all Miami beaches:
- Do not use beach if you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19
- Face masks are required when entering/exiting the beach; when walking around the beach and paths; and when utilizing the bathroom
- Stay at least 6 feet away from any beach user not from your household
- No groups of more than 10 people
- No special events or parties (group picnics are also prohibited)
- No organized group activities, sports or athletic activities with two or more people (ex: no volleyball, soccer, frisbee or paddle ball)
- No use of group facilities in beach parks (ex: changing rooms, picnic pavilions or playgrounds)
- Swimming conditions depend on daily surf conditions found on the lifeguard tower
- Prohibited beach activities include:
- No sharing of equipment outside of individuals in your household
- No canopies or tents
- No dogs or pets on the beach
- No glass bottles
- No fishing
- No alcohol
