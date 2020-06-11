Miami-Dade police will no longer use ‘carotid triangle restraint’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department will no longer authorize use of the “applied carotid triangle restraint” tactic, director Freddy Ramirez announced Thursday.

The ACTR maneuver is one that has come into question amid recent discussions of police use of force.

Ramirez’s statement reads as follows:

“Upon being appointed Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department at the beginning of this year, I began a review process that initiated changes which I believe will help our Department live up to our vision of being the model law enforcement organization in the Nation. Among those changes was a Departmental re-organization that emphasizes compliance with professional standards and Officer wellness as well as a streamlined approach to emergency operations. Nonetheless, as a progressive agency, we must remain in a constant state of review and open to emerging best practices and community feedback. As such, I have decided to no longer authorize the utilization of the Applied Carotid Triangle Restraint (ACTR). This decision was based on a multitude of factors to include officer and public safety, feedback from policing professionals, members of our community, local leaders and officials, and recommendations from the Police Executive Research Forum.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department said it will amend its training protocols accordingly.

Earlier in the week, Miami-Dade police sent a letter to the community outlining “where we stand on various issues and policies that have come to the forefront of this important conversation.” In the letter, MDPD said it doesn’t teach or utilize strangleholds or chokeholds, but that each officer is taught the Applied Carotid Triangle Restraint “which is a non-lethal application.”

Officers were tested in their proficiency in the maneuver twice bi-annually, the department said.

Ramirez was not available for interviews Thursday morning.

