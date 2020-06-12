Miami doctors join ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ march in Allapattah

MIAMI – A group of healthcare workers participated in The White Coats For Black Lives Miami March For Justice on Thursday evening.

The group met at the Miami Dade College - Medical Campus at 950 NW 20th St. in Allapattah. They marched through the nearby Jackson Memorial Hospital campus at 1611 NW 12th Ave.

Docor Hermann Piard, a University of Miami resident pediatrician at JMH, was among the participants who wore their scrubs and white coats to the march.

“As you can tell there aren’t many of us out here, and by that, I mean black doctors, so when there’s a cause, as leaders in the community, we need to be the change in the world we want to see,” Piard said.

The organizers said the event was meant to raise awareness about systemic racism and how it has led to the unfair treatment of black people -- even in the medical field.

