FWC removes 12-foot crocodile from Islamorada home

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Officers and a trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to a home Tuesday in Islamorada after an unexpected visitor showed up.

FWC Officer Bobby Dube said authorities were called to the home on Cortez Drive and Mile Marker 76.5 Tuesday to remove a crocodile, which was about 12 feet long.

An FWC employee tends to a captured crocodile. (Andy Newman)

He said the crocodile was taken to another location and was fitted with a GPS locator after undergoing a brief checkup.

No injuries were reported.

According to the FWC, American crocodiles are a shy and reclusive species that can be found in South Florida’s ponds, coves and mangrove swamps.

They occasionally also pop up in freshwater areas of the Southeast Florida coast due to the extensive canal system.