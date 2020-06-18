Woman fatally shot inside car in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The Miami Shores and Miami-Dade Police Departments responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred overnight.

According to Miami Shores police, the shooting occurred in the area of North Miami Avenue and 104th Street.

A bullet hole could be seen in the window of a car in Miami Shores. (WPLG)

Local 10 News had a crew at the scene early Thursday morning as authorities continued their investigation. A white car with a yellow tarp covering part of it had bullet holes in the window.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed that a woman had been fatally shot inside the vehicle.

No other details were immediately released.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or locations in the area with surveillance video are asked to call Sgt. Zalonis at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.