Police investigate double shooting in Miami-Dade’s Gladeview neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were shot early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade and one of them has died, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue near 74th Street in the Gladeview neighborhood.

Local 10 News had a crew at the scene as a police car was parked behind a black sedan that had bullet holes in it.

Police said the gunfire detection system ShotSpotter picked up the sound of gunshots in the area around 3 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two victims had been injured in a drive-by shooting.

Authorities said one of the men was shot in the upper torso and the other was shot in the leg.

Paramedics took both men to the hospital.

One of them died and the other is in critical condition.