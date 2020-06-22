83ºF

Woman found shot to death in Pompano Beach

Scene of fatal shooting in Pompano Beach. (WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the killing of a woman in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, authorities received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday regarding a woman who had been shot in the 600 block of Gardens Drive.

St. Louis said deputies responded to the scene and found the victim dead.

Further details about the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

